Baron Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 228.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,670,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,110 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 53.7% during the first quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,899,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,167,000 after purchasing an additional 663,513 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $32,864,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,952,000 after purchasing an additional 492,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,308,000 after purchasing an additional 472,409 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Comerica from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Comerica Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $69.59 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,928.88. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

