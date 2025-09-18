Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Baron Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

