Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 4.4%

JPIB stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $913.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.