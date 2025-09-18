Denison Mine (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 96533610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised Denison Mine to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Denison Mine Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mine

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mine during the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mine during the first quarter worth $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 50.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mine during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mine during the second quarter worth $39,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mine Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

