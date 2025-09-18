Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Trading Down 20.1% – Should You Sell?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) fell 20.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.50 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 182.40 ($2.49). 6,476,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 2,399,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.40 ($3.11).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PETS. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 285 to GBX 275 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.27. The firm has a market cap of £861.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,018.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

