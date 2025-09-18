Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 3274331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

NG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novagold Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 76.72 and a quick ratio of 76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Hume D. Kyle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,626.80. This trade represents a 80.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Novagold Resources by 60.7% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,902,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Novagold Resources by 518.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,770,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Novagold Resources by 520.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,906,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,052 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the second quarter worth about $8,180,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the second quarter worth about $6,701,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

