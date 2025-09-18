Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 150,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 102,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £3.23 million, a PE ratio of 381.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.11.

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

