Comparing PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) & Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies -41.11% -17.15% -9.33% PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Retractable Technologies and PetVivo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $38.16 million 0.64 -$7.01 million ($0.29) -2.83 PetVivo $1.05 million 25.34 -$10.95 million ($0.40) -2.38

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats PetVivo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retractable Technologies



Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributor; international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

About PetVivo



PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

