Head to Head Comparison: SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) vs. Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SmartKem has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SmartKem and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartKem 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sono-Tek 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sono-Tek has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Sono-Tek’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than SmartKem.

47.9% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of SmartKem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SmartKem and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartKem N/A -321.41% -172.10% Sono-Tek 6.93% 8.10% 6.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartKem and Sono-Tek”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartKem $80,000.00 83.99 -$10.33 million ($2.68) -0.55 Sono-Tek $20.61 million 3.13 $1.27 million $0.09 45.56

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than SmartKem. SmartKem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats SmartKem on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartKem

SmartKem, Inc. develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

