Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) vs. Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Critical Analysis

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) and Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Scilex and Medicus Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Scilex alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scilex -179.12% N/A -109.95% Medicus Pharma N/A -549.30% -228.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Scilex shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Scilex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Medicus Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scilex $44.24 million 3.92 -$72.81 million ($29.02) -0.86 Medicus Pharma N/A N/A -$11.16 million ($1.34) -1.80

This table compares Scilex and Medicus Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medicus Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scilex. Medicus Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scilex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scilex and Medicus Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scilex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Medicus Pharma 0 1 2 2 3.20

Scilex currently has a consensus target price of $455.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,722.92%. Medicus Pharma has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 875.10%. Given Scilex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Scilex is more favorable than Medicus Pharma.

About Scilex

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults. The company is also developing three product candidates, including SP-102 (10 mg dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel viscous gel formulation of a used corticosteroid for epidural injections, which has completed a Phase 3 study to treat lumbosacral radicular pain or sciatica; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4% (SP-103), a formulation of ZTlido for the treatment of chronic neck pain and low back pain (LBP) that has completed a Phase 2 trial; and SP-104 (4.5 mg low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (SP-104), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride, which has completed Phase 1 trials for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Medicus Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.