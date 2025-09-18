American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Up 34.8% in August

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 685,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 508,200 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 774,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 774,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
American Rebel Price Performance
American Rebel stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $193.48.
About American Rebel
