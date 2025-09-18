American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Up 34.8% in August

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 685,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 508,200 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 774,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 774,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Rebel Price Performance

American Rebel stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $193.48.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

