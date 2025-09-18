Critical Review: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) & Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Exlites Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 7.29% 16.36% 9.89% Exlites Holdings International -28.26% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for e.l.f. Beauty and Exlites Holdings International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 4 9 2 2.87 Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $133.40, indicating a potential downside of 8.55%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exlites Holdings International has a beta of -2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 326% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Exlites Holdings International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $1.31 billion 6.59 $112.09 million $1.70 85.81 Exlites Holdings International $100,000.00 57.25 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Exlites Holdings International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Exlites Holdings International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products. The company also focuses on electric vehicle range extenders. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

