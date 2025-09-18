Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 713,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Atlas Lithium stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Atlas Lithium has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.82.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Atlas Lithium had a negative return on equity of 143.98% and a negative net margin of 9,881.20%.The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Lithium will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

