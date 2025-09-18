Sovran Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,524,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $75.24 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

