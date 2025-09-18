Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Critical Comparison

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthState has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Origin Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SouthState pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. SouthState is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $347.73 million 3.18 $76.49 million $2.24 15.79 SouthState $2.12 billion 4.83 $534.78 million $6.71 15.09

This table compares Origin Bancorp and SouthState”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. SouthState is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and SouthState’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 12.34% 6.91% 0.77% SouthState 22.38% 9.62% 1.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of SouthState shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Origin Bancorp and SouthState, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00 SouthState 0 1 8 2 3.09

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.11%. SouthState has a consensus target price of $115.27, suggesting a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than SouthState.

Summary

SouthState beats Origin Bancorp on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and mobile and online banking, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment, as well as business, agriculture, real estate-secured (mortgage), home improvement, and manufactured housing loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile services, funds transfer products and services, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services, as well as asset and wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. The company also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

