Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2025

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,100 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 40.3% of the company's stock are short sold.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

