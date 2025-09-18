Short Interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Drops By 20.1%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 991,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 681,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 69.33%.The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

