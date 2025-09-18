Sovran Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 481.7% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.