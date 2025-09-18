Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) CTO Sells $369,500.00 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) CTO Darrin Uecker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $369,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 122,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,048.16. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Darrin Uecker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 15th, Darrin Uecker sold 25,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $394,250.00.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of PLSE opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.68. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 68.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2,203.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
View Our Latest Report on Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.