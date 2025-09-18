Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRA

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Atlanta Braves worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,830,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5,387.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,601.50. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.86 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

