Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 200,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,111.24. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 2,134.92%.The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 806,878 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 33.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

