Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider James Hamilton Sells 15,000 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider James Hamilton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 232,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,660. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

ARWR stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,785,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after buying an additional 2,774,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,065,000 after buying an additional 2,096,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,201,000 after buying an additional 1,018,273 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,072,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

