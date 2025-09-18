Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider James Hamilton Sells 15,000 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider James Hamilton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 232,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,660. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%
ARWR stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $31.13.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
