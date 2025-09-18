Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $383,250.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.39.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

