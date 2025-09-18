Insider Selling: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Sells $405,180.24 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $405,180.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,021,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,115,300.24. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,604 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $258,463.80.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,054 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $261,466.98.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,916 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $268,345.32.

On Monday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 136,042 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,454,288.98.

On Friday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 348,451 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $3,683,127.07.

On Thursday, September 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,965 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $198,373.90.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,906 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $291,059.58.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,765 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $226,138.35.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 20,760 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $215,073.60.

On Monday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,180 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $188,344.80.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:BFZ opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

