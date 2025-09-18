Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $173.89 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,379 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 6.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $173,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.31%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.