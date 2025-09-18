Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 285 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,631,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,822,000 after acquiring an additional 814,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 339.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,381,000 after acquiring an additional 709,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.