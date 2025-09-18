Sunpointe LLC Invests $290,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,789 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 195,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

