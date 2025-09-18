Sunpointe LLC Buys New Shares in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. $HIX

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 134.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 87,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

