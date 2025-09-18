Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $179.13 on Thursday. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.41 and a 200-day moving average of $165.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

