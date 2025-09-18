Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 4,479 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Fortinet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

Read Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.