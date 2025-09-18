Baron Wealth Management LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Tenaris S.A. $TS

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Tenaris by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 93.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $86,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TS opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.02%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

