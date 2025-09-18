Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $148.64 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.54 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.08.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus set a $189.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $16,037,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,125,658.90. This trade represents a 31.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.