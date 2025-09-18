Baron Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 30.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 28.0% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in PTC by 6.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in PTC by 33.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $203.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.