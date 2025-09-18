Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $642,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $118.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.51. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor



Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

