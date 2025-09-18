Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 3,683 The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,914,000 after acquiring an additional 164,662 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allstate by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allstate by 613.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,358,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,769,000 after acquiring an additional 462,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:ALL opened at $197.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average of $200.42. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $214.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.