Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $799,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3,637.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 33.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $2,617,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 122,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,413. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,270,497 shares of company stock worth $102,156,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 695.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 3.64.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Affirm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

