Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

