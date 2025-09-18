Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $NUV Stock Position Decreased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group cut its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 41,162 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

