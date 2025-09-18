Breakwater Capital Group Sells 905 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 316,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $75.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

