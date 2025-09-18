2,112 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $91,780,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $225.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

