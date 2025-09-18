Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $910,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Exelixis by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 104,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 68,299 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,328,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 478,889 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens raised Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $40.44 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

