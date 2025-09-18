Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 46,806.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Adobe stock opened at $362.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

