Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 44,259 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,259 shares during the quarter. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF comprises 2.2% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 256.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 17.4%

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.