Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,323,084,000 after buying an additional 875,359 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $83,454,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $268,850,000 after buying an additional 481,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $81,612,000 after buying an additional 302,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,202,515 shares of company stock valued at $448,306,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $320.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.23.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

