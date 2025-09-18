Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $854,000 in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after buying an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,860,000 after buying an additional 604,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,738,000 after buying an additional 1,667,203 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,154,000 after buying an additional 281,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.