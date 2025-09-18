Patrick Arthur Kelly Sells 44,870 Shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 44,870 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $484,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,044,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,279,412. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Arthur Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 44,871 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $233,329.20.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIFR. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,839,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 228,569 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

