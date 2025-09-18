Financial Management Network Inc. Has $4.10 Million Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF $CGCV

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 102.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,854 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.96% of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,420,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 836,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 520,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 145,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 290,026 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCV opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $490.52 million and a PE ratio of 23.69.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.