Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 2,183 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEI

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,184 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,681.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 73,039 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 925.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,871 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $101.80.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

