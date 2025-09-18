Tami Rosen Sells 13,870 Shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Tami Rosen sold 13,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $571,444.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,128.40. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tami Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Tami Rosen sold 13,821 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $301,988.85.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Tami Rosen sold 14,645 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $330,537.65.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Tami Rosen sold 10,000 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $202,400.00.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $41.95 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 5.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1,249.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 5,431.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

