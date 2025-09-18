Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE RL opened at $306.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.03. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $176.61 and a one year high of $321.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

